NEW YORK Jan 24 U.S. 10-year Treasuries yields
moved above 2.75 percent early Friday after falling
near 2-month lows earlier on safehaven bids for bonds on worries
about tightening credit conditions in China and a looming
currency crisis in Argentina.
Those worries since Thursday have spurred selling in global
stock markets and other riskier investments as investors
scrambled into the relative safety of cash and U.S. and German
government debt.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
4/32 higher in price with a yield of 2.757 percent, down nearly
2 basis points from late on Thursday.
The 10-year yield fell to 2.706 percent earlier, which was
the lowest intraday level since Nov. 26, according to Reuters
data.