NEW YORK Aug 2 The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond
price extended its gain to a point on Friday after the
government reported July job growth that was more subdued than
markets had banked on.
As traders covered short positions, the 30-year bond erased
an early loss and advanced, eventually extending its gain to a
point. Its yield eased to 3.70 percent from 3.76 percent late on
Thursday.
The U.S. Labor Department said U.S. employers slowed their
pace of hiring in July to 162,000. That was below Reuters'
consensus estimate of 184,000 new jobs.
But the jobless rate fell to 7.4 percent, the lowest
in over four years.
The mixed signals could make the Federal Reserve more
cautious about drawing down its huge economic stimulus program.