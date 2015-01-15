NEW YORK Jan 15 Yields on U.S. 30-year Treasuries bonds struck a record low on Thursday for a second straight session after a surprise interest rate cut by the Swiss National Bank spurred buying of higher-yielding U.S. government debt.

The yield on the longest U.S. government securities touched 2.3940 percent, below the previous record low of 2.3950 percent set on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb and Reuters data.

The 30-year bond yield last traded at 2.398 percent, down 5.5 basis points from late on Wednesday. This brought its decline so far in January to 35 basis points, putting it on track for its steepest monthly decline since May 2012.

