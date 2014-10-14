NEW YORK Oct 14 The yield on U.S. 30-year Treasuries yield on Tuesday fell below 3 percent for the first time since spring 2013 due to safe-haven demand spurred by the recent sell-off in the stock market and growing worries about a weakening global economy.

In early U.S. trading, the 30-year Treasuries yield touched a session low of 2.943 percent at 5:59 a.m. (0959 GMT), according to Reuters data. This compared with a closing level of 3.009 percent on Friday.

The 30-year yield was last 2.959 percent, hovering at its lowest level since early May 2013.

The U.S. bond market was shut on Monday in observance of the Columbus Day holiday. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)