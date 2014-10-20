NEW YORK Oct 20 U.S. Treasuries prices pared earlier gains Monday as the Standard & Poor's 500 and Nasdaq equity indexes turned higher, reducing earlier safety bids for low-risk government debt.

Prices on 30-year Treasuries bond were last up 2/32, yielding 2.972 percent, down fractionally from late on Friday. They briefly traded in negative territory.

Other Treasuries coupon maturities were still up 1/32 to 4/32 in price.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 was up 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq 0.5 percent higher, while the Dow Jones Industrial average was 0.3 percent lower. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)