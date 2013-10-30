NEW YORK Oct 30 U.S. Treasuries prices added
modest gains early Wednesday after data showed private jobs grew
at a slower than expected pace in October, boosting views that
the Federal Reserve might stick to its bond-purchase stimulus
program well into 2014.
The ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. companies
hired 130,000 workers in October, fewer than the 150,000
forecast by economists polled by Reuters. The September figure
was downgraded to 145,000 from the originally reported 166,000.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes last
traded 4/32 higher in price to yield 2.494 percent, down 1 basis
point from late on Tuesday.