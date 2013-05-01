NEW YORK May 1 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday after a report from a payrolls processor showed modest U.S. private-sector job growth for April.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 7/32 after the report, its yield easing to 1.65 percent from 1.68 percent late on Tuesday. The 30-year Treasury bond was up 17/32, its yield easing to 2.85 percent from 2.88 percent late on Tuesday.

The ADP National Employment Report said the U.S. private sector added 119,000 jobs in April, well below economists' expectations in a Reuters poll for 150,000. It was the latest piece of data to suggest slower U.S. economic growth.