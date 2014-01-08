NEW YORK Jan 8 U.S. Treasuries prices extended
their earlier decline on Wednesday after ADP said domestic
companies added more workers in December than forecast,
suggesting the U.S. economic recovery was gaining momentum at
year-end.
The payroll processor said U.S. companies hired 238,000
workers last month, above the 200,000 forecast by analysts
polled by Reuters. This was the strongest monthly figure in 13
months.
ADP also upgraded its November private job reading to
229,000 from the initially reported 215,000.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
12/32 lower in price with a yield of 2.982 percent, up 4.5 basis
points from late on Monday. The 10-year notes prior to the ADP
data were down 5/32 with a yield of 2.958 percent.