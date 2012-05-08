Shares in Banco del Bajio rise in market debut after IPO
MEXICO CITY, June 8 Shares in Mexican lender Banco del Bajio surged nearly 4 percent in their market debut on Thursday before paring gains to trade 2.4 percent higher at 30.21 pesos.
NEW YORK May 8 U.S. Treasuries held price gains on Tuesday after a $32 billion three-year note auction, with worries about Greece's struggle to form a new government spurring safe-haven buying.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year note was up 13/32 to yield 1.83 percent shortly after the auction.
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P off 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.07 pct (Updates to open)