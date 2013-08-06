UPDATE 1-China March fiscal spending surges over 25 pct on-year, revenue growth slows
* March fiscal spending up 25.4 pct y/y, revenues up 12.2 pct
NEW YORK Aug 6 U.S. Treasuries recovered from modest losses on Tuesday afternoon after solid demand emerged for the U.S. Treasury's $32 billion three-year note auction, the first of three coupon auctions this week.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which was down 5/32 before the 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) auction deadline, regained that loss and was unchanged after the bidding deadline passed. Its yield was at 2.64 percent.
* March fiscal spending up 25.4 pct y/y, revenues up 12.2 pct
* BOJ to meet April 26-27, no policy change expected (Adds detail, background)