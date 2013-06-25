* Weak 2-year auction kicks off $99 bln in supply this week
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 25 A disappointing two-year
government debt sale on Tuesday did little for hopes that the
battered U.S. bond market will stabilize soon, and it raised
concerns the rest of this week's Treasuries auctions, worth $64
billion, might fare poorly too.
The two-year note sale fetched a yield of 0.430 percent
, the highest in more than two years, with
below-average demand.
"It's mildly concerning for the next two auctions," said
William O'Donnell, head Treasury strategist at RBS Securities in
Stamford, Connecticut. "The pickup in volatility has caused a
lot of people to pull back."
The Merrill Lynch MOVE index, which estimates
future volatility of long-term bond yields, increased to 111 on
Monday from 103.7 on Friday, its highest level since November
2011.
The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $35 billion in
five-year debt and $29 billion in seven-year
notes on Wednesday and Thursday.
Treasury yields have risen sharply since early May, reaching
22-month highs on Monday as investors dumped bonds after the
Federal Reserve signaled it might trim $85 billion monthly bond
purchases later this year if the economy improves further.
The shift in investor sentiment on bonds was swift and
dramatic since last week, when Fed policy-makers slightly
upgraded their view of the economy and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
revealed the blueprint for how the Fed might scale back its
third round of quantitative easing, which is commonly referred
as QE3.
Bernanke and other U.S. central bank officials have tried to
calm markets, saying the Fed was still a long way from raising
short-term interest rates, which have near zero since December
2008, due to high unemployment and tame inflation.
To be sure, there were tentative signs that the market
sell-off has tapered off and yields reached levels that should
entice fund managers to buy Treasuries, analysts said.
However, investors remained anxious the Fed might raise
interest rates much sooner than they had thought. Rates futures
implied traders are betting the Fed may raise rates in late
2014, compared with a month ago when they suggested a rate
increase in the middle of 2015.
Worries about less Fed stimulus and an eventual rate
increase have roiled markets here and abroad.
J.P. Morgan Securities, in a survey of its bond customers
released on Tuesday, showed that a large number of them pared
holdings of longer-dated Treasuries in the latest week.
The reluctance to buy Treasuries in this bearish climate was
compounded by Wall Street firms that typically want to minimize
their balance sheets and their inventories of bonds, stocks and
other securities before the end of the quarter, analysts said.
"We are creeping toward quarter-end when dealers have low
balance sheet use," O'Donnell said.
If primary dealers, or the 21 Wall Street firms that do
business directly with the Fed, buy more of this week's
Treasuries supply than they like, they might get rid of them so
they don't have to carry them on their books and to raise cash
to finance them. The risk that dealers will aggressively re-sell
the bonds they bought at these auctions could push yields even
higher on Friday, the last trading day of the second quarter,
analysts said.
Traders expected the five-year notes for sale on Wednesday
to sell at a yield of 1.494 percent, according to Tradeweb.
This was 45 basis points higher than the five-year notes
auctioned in May, whose yields rose to 1.472 percent late on
Tuesday.