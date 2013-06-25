* Weak 2-year auction kicks off $99 bln in supply this week

* Fed worries, quarter-end seen restraining bidding

* Hopes higher yields will entice bargain-minded investors

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, June 25 A disappointing two-year government debt sale on Tuesday did little for hopes that the battered U.S. bond market will stabilize soon, and it raised concerns the rest of this week's Treasuries auctions, worth $64 billion, might fare poorly too.

The two-year note sale fetched a yield of 0.430 percent , the highest in more than two years, with below-average demand.

"It's mildly concerning for the next two auctions," said William O'Donnell, head Treasury strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. "The pickup in volatility has caused a lot of people to pull back."

The Merrill Lynch MOVE index, which estimates future volatility of long-term bond yields, increased to 111 on Monday from 103.7 on Friday, its highest level since November 2011.

The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $35 billion in five-year debt and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Wednesday and Thursday.

Treasury yields have risen sharply since early May, reaching 22-month highs on Monday as investors dumped bonds after the Federal Reserve signaled it might trim $85 billion monthly bond purchases later this year if the economy improves further.

The shift in investor sentiment on bonds was swift and dramatic since last week, when Fed policy-makers slightly upgraded their view of the economy and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke revealed the blueprint for how the Fed might scale back its third round of quantitative easing, which is commonly referred as QE3.

Bernanke and other U.S. central bank officials have tried to calm markets, saying the Fed was still a long way from raising short-term interest rates, which have near zero since December 2008, due to high unemployment and tame inflation.

To be sure, there were tentative signs that the market sell-off has tapered off and yields reached levels that should entice fund managers to buy Treasuries, analysts said.

However, investors remained anxious the Fed might raise interest rates much sooner than they had thought. Rates futures implied traders are betting the Fed may raise rates in late 2014, compared with a month ago when they suggested a rate increase in the middle of 2015.

Worries about less Fed stimulus and an eventual rate increase have roiled markets here and abroad.

J.P. Morgan Securities, in a survey of its bond customers released on Tuesday, showed that a large number of them pared holdings of longer-dated Treasuries in the latest week.

The reluctance to buy Treasuries in this bearish climate was compounded by Wall Street firms that typically want to minimize their balance sheets and their inventories of bonds, stocks and other securities before the end of the quarter, analysts said.

"We are creeping toward quarter-end when dealers have low balance sheet use," O'Donnell said.

If primary dealers, or the 21 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Fed, buy more of this week's Treasuries supply than they like, they might get rid of them so they don't have to carry them on their books and to raise cash to finance them. The risk that dealers will aggressively re-sell the bonds they bought at these auctions could push yields even higher on Friday, the last trading day of the second quarter, analysts said.

Traders expected the five-year notes for sale on Wednesday to sell at a yield of 1.494 percent, according to Tradeweb.

This was 45 basis points higher than the five-year notes auctioned in May, whose yields rose to 1.472 percent late on Tuesday.