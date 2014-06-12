(Repeats to attach to corrected alerts, no change to text in this item.)

WASHINGTON, June 12 The U.S. Treasury Department said its Dutch bidding auction of 29-year 11-month bonds brought these results: 29-YEAR 11-MONTH BONDS YIELDS

High 3.444 pct

Median 3.424 pct

Low 3.370 pct PRICE/ACCEPTANCES

Price 98.713795

Accepted at high 75.40 pct

Bid-to-cover ratio 2.69

AMOUNTS TENDERED AND ACCEPTED (dollars)

Total accepted 13,000,001,400

Total public bids tendered 34,996,451,400

Competitive bids accepted 12,992,125,000

Noncompetitive bids accepted 7,876,400

Fed add-ons 0

Primary Dealer Tendered 21,626,600,000

Primary Dealer Accepted 3,440,310,000

Direct Bidder Tendered 3,611,000,000

Direct Bidder Accepted 2,827,000,000

Indirect Bidder Tendered 9,750,975,000

Indirect Bidder Accepted 6,724,815,000 BOND DETAILS

Issued date June 16, 2014

Maturity date May 15, 2044

