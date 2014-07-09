NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. Treasuries yields climbed
to session highs early Wednesday afternoon following weak
results on a $21 billion auction of an older 10-year government
debt issue
The yield on the note due in May 2024 cleared at 2.597
percent, which was the lowest since June 2013, but it was about
1 basis point above what traders had expected.
Large investors and other direct bidders bought 13.91
percent of the latest 10-year supply, which was their smallest
share since January.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year yields
last traded at 2.590 percent, a tad below a session peak of
2.594 percent set shortly after the Treasury Department
announced the 10-year auction results.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)