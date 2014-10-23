NEW YORK Oct 23 U.S. Treasuries prices fell to
session lows early Thursday afternoon following a disappointing
$7 billion auction of 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected
Securities.
The amount of bids to the amount offered or bid-to-cover
ratio came in at 2.29, which was the weakest level since 2001,
analysts said.
The poor bidding at the latest 30-year TIPS auction spurred
more selling on the open market.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes fell as much
as 19/32 in price to yield 2.30 percent shortly after the
auction results were released. They last traded down 16/32 in
price with a 2.287 percent yield, up nearly 6 basis points from
late on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)