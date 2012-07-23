By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 23 Government data released on
Monday provided few clues as to what happened at a U.S. Treasury
debt sale earlier in July, during which major Wall Street bond
firms were squeezed out and left with far fewer bonds than they
had bid for.
This auction of a benchmark 10-year Treasury note issue on
July 11 sparked speculation either of a mistake, a "fat finger"
trade or -- more worrisome for Wall Street -- big investment
houses and/or foreign central banks bypassed them to snap up
Treasury supply.
The latest "allotment" data on the 10-year auction showed
investment funds and foreigners bought fewer benchmark notes
than they did at a similar auction in June.
"It doesn't help us very much," said Tom Simons, money
market economist from Jefferies & Co in New York.
Most major Wall Street firms are U.S. primary dealers, a
group that does business directly with the Treasury and the
Federal Reserve. They are expected to be strong bidders at
Treasury auctions and provide liquidity for government
securities on the open market.
When the Treasury Department sold $21 billion of 10-year
notes on July 11, just part of the overall $66 billion sold that
week, primary dealers submitted $43.17 billion worth of bids for
the issue, according to Treasury data.
However, they were only awarded with $2.94 billion,
equivalent to a mere 14 percent of the offering.
In the previous 12 auctions, primary dealers on average
bought 39.1 percent of the supply offered.
The allotment data on the latest 10-year auction dispelled
the notion that one or a handful of investment funds and/or
foreigners went directly to the Treasury to buy their U.S.
government debt, skipping the primary dealers.
According to the Treasury, investment funds bought $5.87
billion in 10-year Treasuries at the July 11 auction, down from
$7.67 billion they bought in June.
Foreign private investors and central banks purchased $3.99
billion in 10-year debt at the July 11 auction, down from the
$4.48 billion in June, the latest Treasury data showed.
Strong demand for 10-year Treasuries came at a time when
there has been intense safe-haven demand for U.S. government
debt due to worries about a slowing global economy and the
festering European debt crisis.
On Monday, the 10-year Treasury yield fell below
1.40 percent, the lowest level going back to the early 1800s,
according to data compiled by Reuters.
OTHER DEALERS AGGRESSIVE
The allotment data, however, suggested another group of
players who aggressively bid for the 10-year notes more than a
week ago.
Analysts reckon they were non-primary dealer firms. These
firms and certain large investment managers represent direct
bidders at a Treasury auction.
At the latest 10-year auction, direct bidders accounted for
an unprecedented 45.4 percent purchases.
Since the amount of purchase by investment funds fell in
July from June and primary dealers took a miniscule amount of
the 10-year supply, analysts conclude these non-primary dealer
firms were the heavy bidders at the 10-year auction.
The Treasury allotment data showed dealers and brokers
bought $11.09 billion at the 10-year supply, up from $8.76
billion at the previous auction.
"The stats indicate that the large direct bid likely came
from non-primary dealers," Ankit Sahni, an interest rate
strategist at Nomura Securities International, wrote in a
research note.
While the allotment data showed who were the aggressive
buyers at the 10-year auction, they do not clarify the notion
whether mistake trades occurred at the auction and do little to
help primary dealers to prepare for the next auction, analysts
said.
"The next 10-year auction is where that fear might
manifest," Jefferies' Simons said.