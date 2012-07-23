By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 23 Government data released on Monday provided few clues as to what happened at a U.S. Treasury debt sale earlier in July, during which major Wall Street bond firms were squeezed out and left with far fewer bonds than they had bid for.

This auction of a benchmark 10-year Treasury note issue on July 11 sparked speculation either of a mistake, a "fat finger" trade or -- more worrisome for Wall Street -- big investment houses and/or foreign central banks bypassed them to snap up Treasury supply.

The latest "allotment" data on the 10-year auction showed investment funds and foreigners bought fewer benchmark notes than they did at a similar auction in June.

"It doesn't help us very much," said Tom Simons, money market economist from Jefferies & Co in New York.

Most major Wall Street firms are U.S. primary dealers, a group that does business directly with the Treasury and the Federal Reserve. They are expected to be strong bidders at Treasury auctions and provide liquidity for government securities on the open market.

When the Treasury Department sold $21 billion of 10-year notes on July 11, just part of the overall $66 billion sold that week, primary dealers submitted $43.17 billion worth of bids for the issue, according to Treasury data.

However, they were only awarded with $2.94 billion, equivalent to a mere 14 percent of the offering.

In the previous 12 auctions, primary dealers on average bought 39.1 percent of the supply offered.

The allotment data on the latest 10-year auction dispelled the notion that one or a handful of investment funds and/or foreigners went directly to the Treasury to buy their U.S. government debt, skipping the primary dealers.

According to the Treasury, investment funds bought $5.87 billion in 10-year Treasuries at the July 11 auction, down from $7.67 billion they bought in June.

Foreign private investors and central banks purchased $3.99 billion in 10-year debt at the July 11 auction, down from the $4.48 billion in June, the latest Treasury data showed.

Strong demand for 10-year Treasuries came at a time when there has been intense safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt due to worries about a slowing global economy and the festering European debt crisis.

On Monday, the 10-year Treasury yield fell below 1.40 percent, the lowest level going back to the early 1800s, according to data compiled by Reuters.

OTHER DEALERS AGGRESSIVE

The allotment data, however, suggested another group of players who aggressively bid for the 10-year notes more than a week ago.

Analysts reckon they were non-primary dealer firms. These firms and certain large investment managers represent direct bidders at a Treasury auction.

At the latest 10-year auction, direct bidders accounted for an unprecedented 45.4 percent purchases.

Since the amount of purchase by investment funds fell in July from June and primary dealers took a miniscule amount of the 10-year supply, analysts conclude these non-primary dealer firms were the heavy bidders at the 10-year auction.

The Treasury allotment data showed dealers and brokers bought $11.09 billion at the 10-year supply, up from $8.76 billion at the previous auction.

"The stats indicate that the large direct bid likely came from non-primary dealers," Ankit Sahni, an interest rate strategist at Nomura Securities International, wrote in a research note.

While the allotment data showed who were the aggressive buyers at the 10-year auction, they do not clarify the notion whether mistake trades occurred at the auction and do little to help primary dealers to prepare for the next auction, analysts said.

"The next 10-year auction is where that fear might manifest," Jefferies' Simons said.