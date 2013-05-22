NEW YORK May 22 U.S. Treasury debt prices extended their earlier gains on Wednesday after remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke suggested the U.S. central bank will not slow its purchases of bonds since the jobs market remains sluggish.

Benchmark U.S. yields had risen more than 0.30 percentage point since early May on speculation the Fed might taper its current quantitative easing program, known as QE3, which involves it buying $85 billion in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities a month, later this year.

Ten-year Treasury notes last traded 8/32 higher in price, yielding 1.900 percent, down nearly 3 basis points from late on Tuesday.