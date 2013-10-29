NEW YORK Oct 29 Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries
prices slipped near session lows on Tuesday after a private
report showed U.S. home values appreciated at a
faster-than-expected pace in August, suggesting resilience in
the housing sector after a surge in mortgage rates this summer.
Standard & Poor's and Case-Shiller said its composite index
of home prices in 20 U.S. metropolitan areas rose 0.9 percent on
a seasonally adjusted basis in August, higher than the 0.6
percent increase projected by analysts polled by Reuters.
The 30-year Treasury bond last traded 16/32
lower at 100 in price with a yield of 3.629 percent. It hit a
session low of 99-31/32 with a yield of 3.626 percent shortly
after the S&P/Case-Shiller data.