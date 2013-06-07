BRIEF-Suning Universal to pay cash div 2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
(Corrects to read "than longs," not "than shorts" in third paragraph)
NEW YORK, June 7 Speculators in the latest week turned bullish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures after weaker-than-expected factory data pared worries the Federal Reserve might reduce its bond purchases later this year, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures from speculators exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 19,684 contracts on June 4, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.
There were 35,505 more speculative shorts in 10-year note futures than longs a week earlier. That was the most speculative net shorts in 10-year T-notes since March 12 when they totaled 57,346. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* Says it plans to pay cash div 2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
WASHINGTON, March 30 Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, has offered to testify before congressional committees probing potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia but wants protection against "unfair prosecution," his lawyer said on Thursday.
March 31 Guangzhou Pearl River Industrial Development Co Ltd