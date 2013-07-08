July 8 Speculators pared U.S. 10-year Treasury
note futures holdings last week prior to the release of the
government's release of its June payrolls report, according to
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday.
The latest monthly jobs reading, which the Labor Department
reported on Friday, came in stronger-than-expected and caused a
bond market selloff that lifted the yield on the benchmark U.S.
10-year Treasury note to its highest level in nearly
two years.
The amount of bearish, or short, positions in 10-year
Treasury futures from speculators exceeded bullish, or long,
positions by 22,917 contracts on July 2, according to the CFTC's
latest Commitments of Traders data.
There were 33,011 more speculative long positions than
speculative shorts in 10-year note futures the prior week.
.