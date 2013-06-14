NEW YORK, June 14 Speculators turned bearish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures ahead of Wednesday's $21 billion 10-year auction, prompted by nagging worries the Federal Reserve might pare its bond purchases later this year, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures from speculators exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 9,195 contracts on June 11, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.

There were 19,684 more speculative longs in 10-year note futures than shorts a week earlier..