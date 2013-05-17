NEW YORK May 17 Speculators turned bearish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week after an unexpected rise in April retail sales suggested underlying strength in the U.S. economy, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures from speculators exceeded bullish or long positions by 11,153 contracts on May 14, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.

There were 37,956 more longs in 10-year note futures than shorts a week earlier.

A week after an upbeat April payrolls report, the government said on Monday retail sales edged up 0.1 percent after a 0.5 percent drop in March. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent decline.