NEW YORK, July 26 Speculators turned bearish in
the latest week on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures as markets
wondered whether the Fed might signal a pullback in bond buying
as soon as September, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of bearish, or short, positions in 10-year
Treasury futures from speculators exceeded
bullish, or long, positions by 32,312 contracts on July 23,
according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.
That's a contrast from the 17,735 net long contracts in the
previous week.
The U.S. Federal Reserve holds a two-day policy meeting next
week. Analysts have suggested the Federal Reserve could hint
that it plans to slow its $85 billion per month buying in
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities soon.