NEW YORK, July 26 Speculators turned bearish in the latest week on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures as markets wondered whether the Fed might signal a pullback in bond buying as soon as September, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures from speculators exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 32,312 contracts on July 23, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.

That's a contrast from the 17,735 net long contracts in the previous week.

The U.S. Federal Reserve holds a two-day policy meeting next week. Analysts have suggested the Federal Reserve could hint that it plans to slow its $85 billion per month buying in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities soon.