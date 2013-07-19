July 19 Speculators turned mildly bullish on
U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures earlier this week before
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's two-day testimony in
Congress, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
released on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 17,735 contracts on July 16, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
This compared with 47,110 more in speculative short
positions than long positions the prior week..
"The move into net long territory is consistent with the
recent stabilization and partial retracement of losses across
the Treasury curve," Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist
at TD Securities wrote in a research note.
Specs had hoped Bernanke would assure markets by stating the
U.S. central bank will cling to its near-zero interest rate
policy for a long time, even after it pares back its current
bond purchase program, known as quantitative easing, or QE3.
On Wednesday, Bernanke told the House of Representatives
Financial Services Committee that interest rates "will continue
to be exceptionally low...to help maintain a high degree of
monetary accommodation for an extended period after asset
purchases end, even as the economic recovery strengthens and
unemployment declines toward more-normal levels."
On Friday, 10-year T-note futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade for September delivery closed 11/32 higher at
127-3/32, while the yield on cash 10-year Treasury notes
fell 5.0 basis points to 2.484 percent, according to
Reuters data.
Speculators, however, trimmed bullish bets on two-year and
five-year Treasury note futures, according to the latest weekly
CFTC Commitments of Traders figures.
Speculators' long positions in two-year T-note futures
exceeded their shorts by 8,215 contracts on Tuesday. A
week earlier, they were 11,717 net long in two-year T-note
futures.
Their long trades in five-year Treasury note futures
exceeded short positions by 81,643 contracts - 7,428 less than
the previous week.
Speculators added slightly to their net short bets on
longer-dated bond futures before Bernanke's testimony.
They increased their net shorts in 30-year bond futures
by 2,621 contracts to 8,190 on Tuesday.
The net shorts in ultra-long T-bond futures rose by 1,565
contracts to 12,946 in the latest week.