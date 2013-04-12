NEW YORK, April 12 Speculators raised their net
bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest
week after a stunningly weak report on U.S. March payrolls
raised concerns about a slowing economy, according to Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The amount of bullish, or long, positions in 10-year
Treasury futures from speculators exceeded bearish or short
positions by 120,779 contracts on April 9, according to the
CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.
This was the high level of speculative "net" longs in
10-year T-notes in five weeks.
A week earlier, there were 110,692 more longs in 10-year
note futures than shorts.
Last Friday, the U.S. Labor Department reported a 88,000
gain in U.S. payrolls in March, less than half of what Wall
Street expected. This stoked bets the Federal Reserve will stick
with its aggressive bond purchase program, currently at $85
billion a month, at least into year-end.
Worries about another spring U.S. slowdown, in addition to
Bank of Japan's plan for $1.4 trillion in stimulus, have led
traders to purchase Treasuries. Last Friday, benchmark U.S.
Treasury yields fell to new lows for the year.
On Friday, June 10-year Treasury futures closed 14/32
higher at 133, while the cash 10-year Treasury notes
ended up 20/32 to yield 1.721 percent, down 7.0 basis points on
the day but up about 1.0 basis point from a week earlier.
Speculators also raised their bullish bets on short-dated
Treasuries futures. Their long positions in two-year T-note
futures rose by 18,591 contracts to 140,532 on Tuesday
.
On the other hand, speculative long trades in five-year
Treasury note futures exceeded short positions by 150,526
contracts on Tuesday, 7,038 fewer than last week,
according to the latest CFTC data.
Among longer-dated Treasury debt futures, speculators raised
their net short positions in 30-year bond futures to
12,091 contracts on Tuesday, up 3,675 from a week ago, the
latest Commitment of Traders data showed.
The net shorts in "ultra" long T-bond futures shrank by
7,690 contracts to 14,879 in the latest week.