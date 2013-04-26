NEW YORK, April 26 Speculators trimmed their net
bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest
week despite persistent worries about slowing economic growth,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
The amount of bullish, or long, positions in 10-year
Treasury futures from speculators exceeded bearish or short
positions by 120,640 contracts on April 23, according to the
CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.
There were 135,372 more longs in 10-year note futures than
shorts a week earlier when speculative "net" longs in 10-year
T-notes rose to its highest level in about four months.
Speculators' overall change in positions in Treasuries was
not large enough to suggest a shift in their view about a
slowing U.S. economy which Federal Reserve policy-makers will
tackle when they meet next Tuesday and Wednesday.
Treasury futures finished stronger on the week, while bond
yields fell modestly. June 10-year Treasury futures
closed 11/32 higher than Thursday at 133-13/32. In the cash
market, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes ended 4
basis points lower than late Thursday at 1.667 percent.
Speculators also trimmed long positions in two-year T-note
futures to a 2-1/2-month low at 55,580 contracts on
Tuesday, down 17,070 from the previous week.
On the other hand, speculators raised their bullish bets on
medium-term Treasuries futures. Their long trades in five-year
Treasury note futures exceeded short positions by 189,340
contracts on Tuesday - the highest level since June and 32,393
more than last week, the latest CFTC data showed.
Among long-dated Treasury debt futures, speculators added
bullish bets in 30-year bond futures in the latest week.
There were more 1,337 long positions in T-bond futures than
short ones, compared with a net short of 8,968 last week,
according to the latest data.
But their net shorts in "ultra" long T-bond futures grew by
50 contracts to 17,335 in the latest week.