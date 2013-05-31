NEW YORK May 31 Speculators turned bearish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures in the latest week on worries that the Federal Reserve might pare its bond purchases later this year due to an improving economy, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures from speculators exceeded bullish or long positions by 35,505 contracts on May 28, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.

This was the most speculative net shorts in 10-year T-notes since March 12 when they totaled 57,346.

A week earlier, there were 20,206 more speculative longs in 10-year note futures than shorts.

June 10-year Treasury futures fell 2/32 to 130-13/32 on Friday, while the yield on cash 10-year Treasury notes rose 1 basis point to 2.132 percent, according to Reuters data.

Speculators pared bullish bets across other Treasury maturities in the latest week, according to the latest weekly CFTC Commitments of Traders figures.

Speculators' short positions in two-year T-note futures exceeded their longs by 17,137 contracts on Tuesday. A week ago, they held 17,580 more longs in two-year T-notes than shorts. This was the most net shorts in two-year T-notes since March 2012.

Speculative long trades in five-year Treasury note futures exceeded short positions by 57,703 contracts, down 47,680 from the prior week.

Speculators increased their net short positions in 30-year bond futures to 27,251 contracts on Tuesday, up 17,668 contracts from a week ago.

The net shorts in "ultra" long T-bond futures grew to 31,471 in the latest week, 5,364 more contracts than the previous week.