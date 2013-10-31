NEW YORK Oct 31 U.S. Treasuries prices clung to
earlier gains on Thursday after data showed initial domestic
filings for unemployment benefits fell in line with expectations
as the effect of a computer problem in California lessened.
Total jobless claims for the week ended Oct. 26 fell to
340,000 from 350,000 the previous week, the Labor Department
said. Analysts have said recent claims figures have been hard to
interpret due to the California computer glitch and the 16-day
partial government shutdown.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 4/32 in
price with a yield of 2.511 percent, down nearly 2 basis points
from late on Wednesday.