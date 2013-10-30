NEW YORK Oct 30 U.S. Treasuries prices held
earlier gains on Wednesday after data showed domestic consumer
prices grew moderately in September, in line with analysts'
expectations, reinforcing the notion inflation remains tame.
The government's consumer price index rose 0.2 percent last
month, bringing its year-over-year increase to 1.2 percent, the
smallest since April.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
2/32 higher at 2.500 percent, down 0.7 basis point from late on
Tuesday.
The September CPI figures did not alter investors' inflation
outlook as measured by the breakeven rates on Treasury Inflation
Protected Securities were little changed from their earlier
levels.
The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate, or the yield differential
between 10-year Treasury notes and the 10-year TIPS, stood at
2.16 percent, unchanged from the level before the CPI data and
more than 1 basis point lower than late on Tuesday.