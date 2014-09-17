* U.S. CPI posts first decline in nearly 1-1/2 years
* U.S. TIPS break-even rates sink to lowest in a year
* TIPS still produce positive returns on the year -Barclays
(Updates market action after FOMC statement)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 17 News on Wednesday that
inflation unexpectedly cooled in August rattled the U.S.
inflation bond market where traders had bet on price increases
accelerating to achieve the Federal Reserve's desired level.
The corner of the bond market linked explicitly to
investors' inflation expectations sagged after a government
index on domestic consumer prices unexpectedly declined for the
first time in nearly 1-1/2 years.
"Today's CPI report has significantly weakened the positions
of those who are hawkish," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate
strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.
Inflation break-even rates, the yield differences between
U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and regular
Treasury securities, shrank in reaction to a 0.2 percent fall in
the Consumer Price Index last month. Analysts had forecast no
change in the index.
The 10-year TIPS break-even rate fell to its lowest level in
a year in advance of a $13 billion auction of this bond's
maturity on Thursday.
The CPI's surprise fall came as traders had speculated
whether Federal Reserve policymakers might signal intentions to
begin raising its federal fund rate target in 2015.
On Wednesday, the central bank's Federal Open Market
Committee retained its interest rate pledge for a "considerable
time." Fed Vice Janet Yellen stressed there was still much slack
in the labor market and will monitor the data closely before
deciding on a "lift-off" in interest rates.
A new set of interest rate forecasts suggested Fed officials
were positioning themselves for a potentially faster pace of
rate hikes than they had envisioned in June, when the last set
of forecasts were released.
Some analysts have said the U.S. central bank would probably
not raise rates sooner, though, partly because domestic
inflation, while rising this year, is still falling short of its
2 percent target on falling oil prices and slowing demand from
China.
If the Fed were to raise rates even as inflation stays below
its 2 percent target, "inflation expectations will have to fall
further," said Richard Gilhooly, interest rate strategist at TD
Securities in New York.
The five-year inflation break-even rate was at 1.71 percent,
down 9.9 basis points from late on Tuesday. TD's Gilhooly said
it was the lowest since June 2013.
The yield on five-year TIPS was on track to close at 0.058
percent, which was the first time it ended above zero in a
little more than a year.
The 10-year inflation break-even rate was last at 2.06
percent, down 6.4 basis points from Tuesday's close. BNP's Kohli
said that was the lowest since September 2013.
TIPS have struggled recently. Barclays' index on their
performance showed a 1.86 percent loss so far in September,
reducing its year-to-date return to 4.34 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Tom
Brown)