NEW YORK Oct 22 U.S. Treasuries prices fell
early Wednesday after data showed a slim increase in domestic
consumer prices in September, reducing some bets the Federal
Reserve might delay raising interest rates to stem disinflation.
The U.S. Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index, the
government's broadest inflation gauge, edged up 0.1 percent last
month after falling 0.2 percent in August. Economists polled by
Reuters had forecast a flat reading in September.
Prices on benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes
fell as much as 6/32 before turning flat in the wake of the
latest CPI data. The 10-year yield hit a session high of 2.227
percent before scaling down to 2.209 percent which was little
changed from late Tuesday.
