NEW YORK Nov 14 U.S. Treasuries prices held
steady at higher levels early Thursday after data suggested a
deterioration in the U.S. trade balance with other countries and
slow improvement in the jobs market, which may require further
stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
The U.S. trade deficit grew to $41.78 billion in September,
compared with a revised $38.70 billion in August, while
Americans filing jobless benefits for the first time totaled
339,000 last week, more than the 330,000 forecast by analysts,
government data released on Thursday showed.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded
up 12/32 in price with a yield of 2.709 percent, down 4 basis
points from late on Wednesday.