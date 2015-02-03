NEW YORK Feb 3 U.S. Treasuries prices trimmed
losses in early U.S. trading on Tuesday as bargain-hunting
emerged following a broad market decline sparked by poor bidding
at a Japanese 10-year government note auction.
The selling in safehaven U.S. bonds intensified on hopes
Greece's new leaders would strike a debt deal with official
creditors.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were 10/32 lower in
price with a yield of 1.711 percent after falling as much 15/32
with a yield of 1.722 percent in earlier trading.
On Monday, the 10-year yield ended at 1.673 percent,
according to Reuters data.
