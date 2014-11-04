NEW YORK Nov 4 U.S. Treasuries yields
approached their session lows in late morning trading on Tuesday
after a Reuters report on central bankers to challenge Mario
Draghi and his leadership style before the European Central Bank
policy meeting on Thursday.
National central bankers in the euro area plan to challenge
the ECB President on Wednesday at an informal working dinner
over what they see as his secretive management style and erratic
communication and will urge him to act more collegially, ECB
sources told Reuters.
A possible showdown between some national central bank
governors and Draghi could stall further ECB stimulus to the
euro zone economy, whose expected growth was downgraded by the
European Commission earlier Tuesday.
Traders cited the Reuters story for pushing European shares
to session lows and peripheral bond yields higher,
reversing their earlier decline .
Weakness in European stocks and government bonds of weaker
euro zone countries renewed safehaven bids for Treasuries,
analysts and traders said.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes
were 2.317 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Monday and
about 1.4 basis points above its session low set earlier.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)