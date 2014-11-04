NEW YORK Nov 4 U.S. Treasuries yields approached their session lows in late morning trading on Tuesday after a Reuters report on central bankers to challenge Mario Draghi and his leadership style before the European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday.

National central bankers in the euro area plan to challenge the ECB President on Wednesday at an informal working dinner over what they see as his secretive management style and erratic communication and will urge him to act more collegially, ECB sources told Reuters.

A possible showdown between some national central bank governors and Draghi could stall further ECB stimulus to the euro zone economy, whose expected growth was downgraded by the European Commission earlier Tuesday.

Traders cited the Reuters story for pushing European shares to session lows and peripheral bond yields higher, reversing their earlier decline .

Weakness in European stocks and government bonds of weaker euro zone countries renewed safehaven bids for Treasuries, analysts and traders said.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were 2.317 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Monday and about 1.4 basis points above its session low set earlier.

