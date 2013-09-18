REFILE-BRIEF-TerraForm Global unit terminates revolving commitments under Credit & Guaranty agreement
* Unit permanently reduced revolving commitments under Credit & Guaranty agreement to $0, terminated revolving commitments
NEW YORK, Sept 18 U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would maintain its bond purchases at $85 billion a month, surprising investors who had expected it would reduce the size of its purchase program.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 23/32 in price to yield 2.76 percent, down from 2.86 percent before the statement. Five-year notes gained 18/32 in price to yield 1.49 percent, down from 1.63 percent before the statement.
Thirty-year bonds gained 17/32 in price to yield 3.80 percent, down from 3.84 percent before the statement.
* GoPro prices $175 million of 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2022
WASHINGTON, April 7 U.S. job growth likely slowed in March after unseasonably mild weather boosted hiring over the prior two months, but the pace of gains should underscore the economy's strength despite a recent slowdown in economic growth.