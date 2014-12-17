NEW YORK Dec 17 Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries
yields rose mid-afternoon on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve
adjusted language in its policy statement, a move some traders
perceived signaled a possible increase in short-term interest
rates in 2015.
"Based on its current assessment, the committee judges that
it can be patient in beginning to normalize the stance of
monetary policy," the Federal Open Market Committee, the central
bank's policy group, said in a statement.
Significantly, the FOMC said it viewed that statement as
"consistent" with its previous language that it would be a
"considerable time" before it hiked rates.
The FOMC met on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The benchmark 10-year Treasuries yield was 2.115
percent, up 4 basis points from late on Tuesday, while the
30-year bond yield was last 2.742 percent, up 4
basis points from Tuesday's close.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)