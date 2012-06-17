NEW YORK, June 17 U.S. 30-year Treasury bond
futures fell more than a point at the open of electronic trade
on Su nday as Greek parties committed to a bailout saving the
nation from bankruptcy appeared set to win a slim parliamentary
majority.
The 30-year T-bond future was last down 1-7/32 at
149-7/32.
Though the election result may calm some investor worries
over the possibility of a Greek exit from the euro zone, some
are likely to refrain from sounding the all-clear given this
crisis has smoldered for two years.
"Bond futures are off and that makes sense," said David
Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital
in Stamford, Connecticut.
"But nobody, I don't think, is going to make a big
investment decision based on this election - trading decisions
yes and that's one reason bond futures are down. But I don't
think this is the ultimate answer and I think that there will
still be ample questions about whether Greece stays in or not."