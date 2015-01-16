NEW YORK Jan 16 U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures pared losses mid-morning Friday as an upbeat report on U.S. consumer sentiment spurred a sell-off in the bond market, which some traders said was intensified by program selling.

On the Chicago Board of Trade, 10-year T-note futures for March delivery was last down 13/32 at 129-29/32 after hitting a session low at 129-24/32.

Earlier Friday, the University of Michigan said its widely followed gauge on U.S. consumer sentiment rose to an 11-year high in early January, reducing some worries about the U.S. economy. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)