NEW YORK Nov 25 U.S. 10-year and 30-year Treasury futures held near their session highs mid-afternoon on Tuesday after a huge block trade tied to those two contracts changed hands earlier.

At 2:06 p.m. EST (1906 GMT), 34,856 contracts of 10-year T-notes for March 2015 delivery traded at a price of 126-9/32 and 18,950 contracts of March 2015 30-year T-bonds transacted at 141-11/32 on the Chicago Board of Trade, CME Group data showed.

Traders said this block trade was like a curve flattening move in anticipation that long-term U.S. bond yields would fall further due to muted inflation and sluggish domestic growth.

The Dec 2014 T-note contract last traded at 127-2/32, up 9/32 after touching a session high of 127-4/32. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)