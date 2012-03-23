* Benchmark yields retrace 25 pct of last week's losses
* Short-covering leads further bounce in bond prices
* Spain, Portugal fiscal concerns stoke demand for bonds
* Next week's $99 bln coupon debt supply seen well bid
* UST funds post biggest 1-week outflow in 5 years-EPFR
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. Treasury debt
prices rose for a fourth straight session on Friday as nagging
concerns about Europe's debt problems and jitters about slowing
global growth stoked demand for low-risk government debt.
Benchmark yields were on track to fall 6 basis points for
the week, retracing about 25 percent of last week's spike, which
was the biggest one-week rise since late June 2011.
The bulk of Friday's Treasuries buying was tied to
short-covering as traders reduced their bets against U.S.
government debt in case of negative fiscal news from Europe and
the Middle East over the weekend, traders and investors said.
"There's a little more concern about Europe. The market has
retraced from its recent high yields. It has found some footing
here," said Sean Murphy, a Treasury trader at SG Americas
Securities in New York.
After Greece clinched its debt restructure earlier this
month in a bid to avert a messy default, traders began
speculating whether Portugal and Spain would need bailouts if
their governments fail to reduce their spending and debt loads.
The euro zone's festering debt situation has been mitigated
by an improving outlook on the United States, which the Federal
Reserve acknowledged at its policy meeting last week.
The Fed's modest upgrade of its view of the U.S. economy was
one of the catalysts that caused last week's sell-off,
catapulting longer-dated Treasuries yield to 4 1/2-month highs.
U.S. long-term government bond funds saw a $1.01 billion drop in
assets, the biggest one-week outflow in at least five years,
data firm EPFR said.
The swift rise in yields breached 200-day moving averages of
medium- and long-dated maturities, sparking a debate whether the
Treasuries market is at the precipice of a prolonged decline.
But the optimism on the U.S. economy was tempered this week
after a mixed bag of data that challenged the notion that the
struggling housing sector might be poised for a rebound.
On Friday, the government reported new home sales
unexpectedly fell 1.6 percent in February, while prices rose to
their highest in eight months.
On Thursday, surprisingly weak business readings in Europe
and China also undermined investor sentiment and spurred selling
in stocks and other growth-oriented investments, analysts said.
STABILIZING AT HIGHER YIELDS
The revived appetite for U.S. Treasuries bodes favorably for
the $99 billion in coupon debt supply next week and the trend is
temporarily quelling talk of a dire future for bonds.
Bill Gross, who manages the world's biggest fund at PIMCO,
said on Friday via Twitter the bond bull market "may be dead,"
but a bear market "remains in the distance."
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
gained 12/32 in price to 97-28/32 to yield 2.239 percent, down 4
basis points from Thursday and down 6 basis points on the week.
The 10-year yield was above its 200-day moving average of
2.2243 percent but below its 4 1/2-month peak of 2.399 percent
set on Tuesday, according to Tradeweb.
The 30-year bond shot up 29/32 in price at
96-7/32 for a yield of 3.31 percent, down 5 basis points on the
day and 9 basis points on the week. The 30-year yield ended
below its 4 1/2-month high of 3.4920 percent on Monday and its
200-day moving average of 3.3760 percent.
The Federal Reserve's ongoing purchases of long-dated
Treasuries, as a part of its $400 billion "Operation Twist" bond
program, should help stabilize yields at these higher levels,
fund managers said on Friday.
"We have created a new range," said Mike Mata, who oversees
$24 billion in bonds at ING Investment Management in Atlanta. "A
lot of the tail risk from Europe has been priced out."
A number of analysts and investors said the 10-year yield
would trade in a range of 2.10 to 2.40 percent, about 25 basis
points higher than previous trading range.