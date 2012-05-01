* April U.S. factory data strongest in 10 months
* U.S. construction weaker-than-expected in March
* Trading volume light due to May Day holiday
* Treasuries recovered in April after weak Q1
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 1 U.S. government debt prices fell
on Tuesday as the U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly grew at
its strongest pace in 10 months, reducing expectations the U.S.
economy is faltering and will need more stimulus from the
Federal Reserve.
Benchmark yields, however, are still hovering at their
lowest levels in nearly three months on the perception that a
recession is spreading across Europe and high U.S. unemployment
remains a drag on economic growth.
The Institute for Supply Management said its index on U.S.
nationwide factory activity rose to 54.8 in April, up from 53.4
in March. Economists had predicted ISM's factory activity index,
which the Fed monitors, likely slipped to 53.0 last month.
"This is a real positive for the economy because it's so
strong," James Newman, head of Treasuries and agency trading at
Keefe, Bruyette and Woods in New York, said of the latest U.S.
ISM factory report. "But it does come down to the jobs number on
Friday."
The U.S. Labor Department will release its April jobs report
at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on Friday. Economists expect employers
likely added 170,000 jobs in April after a
disappointing 120,000 gain in March.
"It's not really a great number. Things have slowed down,
but it's unclear by just how much," said Alan De Rose, head
trader of government trading and finance at Oppenheimer and Co.
Inc. In New York, of the median forecast on April payrolls.
A surprisingly weak government report on March payrolls,
which was followed by a slew of disappointing economic data,
shook investor confidence about the U.S. economy. It had shown
signs of gaining traction in January and February and spurred
speculation the Fed might consider stepping away from its ultra
loose monetary policy.
"People are concerned if you get another weak jobs report,
it would be a trend," Keefe's Newman said.
The latest ISM data have stemmed fears of a rapid U.S.
economic deterioration. They followed mixed overseas readings,
which showed British factory output barely grew in April but
Chinese manufacturing growth accelerated at its fastest pace in
13 months.
The unexpected acceleration in domestic factory activity was
mitigated by government data that showed a slim 0.1 percent rise
in construction spending in March.
Trading volume was scant as financial markets in China and
many euro zone and Latin American countries were closed for May
Day or Labor Day.
As of 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), Treasuries volume was about half
its 20-day average, according to bond broker ICAP.
There was a modest pickup in activity in advance of the
latest Treasuries purchase by the Fed for its "Operation Twist"
program. The U.S. central bank bought $4.73 billion in
Treasuries due in May 2020 to Nov 2021.
The Fed's $400 billion bond program, aimed at holding down
mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs, is scheduled
to end in June.
In the open market, benchmark 10-year notes
traded down 9/32 in price to yield 1.95 percent, up 3 basis
points from Monday's close.
The 10-year yield was still below the key 2 percent chart
support level, which is also the Fed's implicit target on
inflation.
Thirty-year bonds fell 27/32 in price for a 3.16
percent yield, up 4.5 basis points from late on Monday.
June 10-year T-note futures were down nearly 9/32 at
132, a level that fetched buying from hedge funds and other fast
money accounts, analysts said.
U.S. government debt prices started May on a down note after
a strong April.
Barclays' total return index on Treasuries rose 1.45 percent
in April, according to data that became available late on
Monday, lifting the sector into positive territory for the year
after logging its worst quarter since 2010 from January to
March. Year-to-date, the index was up 0.14 percent.
The comeback in U.S. government debt was led by long-dated
issues, which regained their appeal due to anxiety about
Europe's fiscal problems and slowing growth in the United
States. Treasuries maturing in 20 years or later earned a total
of 4.66 percent last month, reducing their year-to-date decline
to 2.38 percent, according to Barclays.