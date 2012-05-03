NEW YORK May 3 U.S. government debt prices turned lower on Thursday after a larger-than-expected fall in domestic jobless claims reduced concerns about a rapid deterioration in the labor market and pared bets the Federal Reserve would need to provide more stimulus.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 4/32 in price to yield 1.94 percent, up 1 basis point from late on Wednesday. They were unchanged in price yielding 1.93 percent shortly before the release of the government's jobless claims data.