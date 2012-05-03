* U.S. jobless claims fall more than expected * ISM U.S. services index lowest in four months * Caution persists before Friday's April payroll data * ECB keeps rates unchanged, resists more stimulus By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 3 Most U.S. government debt prices were little changed on Thursday as data showing a bigger-than-expected pullback in growth in the U.S. services sector offset a surprisingly large drop in U.S. claims for jobless benefits. The mixed set of economic data kept traders on the defensive in advance of Friday's government payrolls report, which is expectedly to show a further slowing in hiring in April. "The (recent) data on the whole haven't been that positive. There is a lack of risk-taking ahead of payrolls," said Michael Pond, co-head of interest rates strategy with Barclays Capital in New York. The Institute for Supply Management said its barometer on business activities within U.S. services industries fell to 53.5 in April, its lowest level since December. Earlier, the U.S. Labor Department said first-time filings for unemployment benefits fell to 365,000 in the week ended April 28, the lowest in four weeks. Treasuries prices fell in reaction to the claims data. "Some people had expected the worst. They are now taking off small positions before payrolls," said Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. The market later rebounded on the disappointing ISM services data. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded down 1/32 in price to yield 1.93 percent, up 0.5 basis point from late on Wednesday. The 10-year yield has traded in a narrow range this week. It has been stuck under the key 2-percent chart support level, which is also the Fed's implicit target on inflation. At the same time, it has struggled to break below 1.90 percent, which would make the 10-year note expensive for some investors. Thirty-year bonds were down 4/32 in price, yielding 3.12 percent, up 0.6 basis point from Thursday's close. Treasuries slightly underperformed German Bunds, with their 10-year yield premium over comparable Bunds edging up 1 basis point to 31 basis points. Earlier, the European Central Bank as expected held key interest rates at 1 percent and refrained from embarking on more bond purchases in an effort to bolster the region's sagging economy.