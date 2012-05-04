* U.S. April payroll data fall short of expectations * Jobless rate hit lowest level since January 2009 * Benchmark yields struggle to break below 1.90 pct By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 4 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday after April employment data reinforced concerns the U.S. economic expansion was slowing, stoking demand for low-risk government debt. The weaker-than-expected 115,000 increase in U.S. hiring last month was mitigated by a surprise drop in the jobless rate to 8.1 percent, the lowest since January 2009. But traders and economists said the drop stemmed from more workers no longer looking for jobs than from more being hired. "This was a horrible number as more people continued to drop out of the workforce. This shows the economy is decelerating," said John Brady, senior vice president of interest rate futures sales at R.J. O'Brien and Associates in Chicago. While a further deceleration in hiring is worrisome, the latest payroll data did not boost bets that the economy has weakened enough to warrant a third bout of large scale bond purchase from the Federal Reserve, nicknamed QE3. U.S. short-term interest rates futures were little changed after latest job data, implying nearly no change in traders' expectations in Fed policy. Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield has struggled to break below the 1.90 percent threshold, suggesting traders anticipating the U.S. economy will be stuck at this rate of growth for a protracted period. "We are locked in this sluggish growth environment," said Robert Vanden Assem, head of investment grade fixed income at PineBridge Investments in New York, which manages about $67 billion in assets. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note last traded up 8/32 to yield 1.90 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Thursday. The 30-year bond climbed 13/32, yielding 3.10 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Thursday.