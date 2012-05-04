Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
NEW YORK May 4 U.S. government debt prices fell on Friday after rising briefly on a weaker-than-expected increase in U.S. payrolls in April and the unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to its lowest level since January 2009.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 2/32 in price to yield 1.94 percent, up nearly 1 basis point from late on Thursday.
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May faced negotiations with a small Northern Irish party to maintain her power after her Conservative Party lost its parliamentary majority in a catastrophic electoral gamble just days before Brexit talks are set to start.