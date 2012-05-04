* U.S. April payroll data falls short of expectations * Gains curbed by upcoming supply, European elections * Benchmark yields touch 3-month low below 1.90 percent * Ten-year yields on track to fall 7 straight weeks By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 4 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday after April employment data reinforced concerns of slowing U.S. economic growth, stoking demand for low-risk government debt ahead of next week's auctions. Benchmark yields slipped to a three-month low, breaking below a key chart resistance at 1.90 percent, as investors favored bonds over stocks and other growth-oriented assets, analysts and investors said. "The latest report mirrors the softening of first-quarter GDP," said Thanos Bardas, a portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman in Chicago, which manages nearly $200 billion in assets. "This shows just how painfully slow the U.S. economy is growing." The Labor Department reported that only 115,000 jobs were created in April, sharply below expectations, although the jobless rate fell to 8.1 percent, a three-year low. But economists said the drop was largely because discouraged workers stopped looking for jobs, rather than an increase in hiring. Recent data also suggested delayed firing by construction and other weather-sensitive industries. "It's a payback from the extremely warm winter," Neuberger's Bardas said. Although the decline in hiring for a third straight month raised worries, the data did not boost bets that the economy has weakened enough to warrant a third bout of large-scale bond purchases by the Federal Reserve, known as quantitative easing, or QE3. "This report is not so weak that people expect a rush-out of a QE3 announcement," said Tom Girard, head of the fixed-income group at New York Life Investments in New York, which oversees more than $143 billion in fixed income assets. U.S. short-term interest rates futures were little changed after the jobs data, implying nearly no change in traders' expectations in Fed policy. In recent days, most top U.S. central bank officials have said they stand ready to provide more stimulus if the economy needs it, but they have offered no hint that more asset purchases would come soon once the Fed's $400 billion "Operation Twist" ends in June. The president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, John Williams, said on Friday he sees an improving U.S. economy, but high unemployment, Europe's festering debt crisis and year-end expiration of tax cuts make continued ultra-loose Fed policy necessary. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note's yield dipped below the 1.90 percent threshold, suggesting traders anticipate the U.S. economy will be stuck at this rate for a protracted period. "We are locked in this sluggish growth environment," said Robert Vanden Assem, head of investment grade fixed income at PineBridge Investments in New York, which manages about $67 billion in assets. On the other hand, Treasury yields are unlikely to fall much further ahead of French and Greek elections this weekend and ahead of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of $72 billion in coupon-bearing debt next week, analysts said. The possibility that France will unseat its incumbent president, Nicolas Sarkozy, in favor of Socialist Francois Hollande, and that the elections in Greece will result in a parliament even more fractured than before could spur concern about the European leadership's ability to handle the region's debt crisis, analysts said. "They could put more fear premium in the Treasuries market," Neuberger's Bardas said. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note last traded up 16/32 to yield 1.88 percent, down nearly 6 basis points from late on Thursday. The 10-year yield was poised to decline for a seventh consecutive week. It was set to fall close to 6 basis points in the latest week, according to Tradeweb. The 30-year bond climbed 18/32, yielding 3.09 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Thursday. On the week, the 30-year yield was on track to fall about 4 basis points.