* U.S. Treasuries prices gain as jobs growth disappoints
* Benchmark yields touch 3-month low below 1.90 percent
* Ten-year yields on track to fall 7 straight weeks
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, May 4 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Friday after April employment data reinforced concerns the
U.S. economic expansion was slowing, stoking demand for low-risk
government debt in advance of next week's supply auctions.
Benchmark yields slipped to a three-month low, breaking
below key chart resistance at 1.90 percent as investors favored
bonds over stocks and other growth-oriented assets, analysts and
investors said.
"The data in the U.S. is weakening somewhat. It puts into
play that if the economy in the U.S. continues to weaken then
QE3 will be on the table, so there are really no sellers of
Treasuries," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading
at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.
The weaker-than-expected 115,000 increase in U.S. hiring
last month was mitigated by a surprise drop in the jobless rate
to 8.1 percent, the lowest since January 2009.
But traders and economists said the drop stemmed from more
workers no longer looking for jobs than from more being hired.
Recent data also suggest delayed firing by construction and
other weather-sensitive industries.
U.S. short-term interest rates futures were little changed after the jobs data, implying nearly no change in
traders' expectations in Fed policy.
In recent days, most top U.S. central bank officials have
said they stand ready to provide more stimulus if the economy
needs it, but they offer no hint QE3 would come soon once their
$400 billion "Operation Twist" ends in June.
"This report is not so weak that people expect a rush-out of
a QE3 announcement," said Tom Girard, head of the fixed-income
group at New York Life Investments in New York, which oversees
more than $143 billion in fixed income assets.
Treasuries also gained as investors remain wary of further
shocks from Europe as nations struggle with lagging growth from
austerity programs to pay down debt and as France and Greece
hold elections this weekend.
A new French president and a Greek parliament even more
fractured than before could spur concern about the European
leadership's ability to handle the region's debt crisis,
analysts said.
"The risks in Europe are enormous and the flight-to-quality
bid is still in Treasuries," said Comiskey.
Ten-year notes were last up 15/32 in price to
yield 1.88 percent, down from 1.93 percent on Thursday.
Thirty-year bonds increased 29/32 in price to yield
3.07 percent, down from 3.12 percent.
The Treasury will next week sell $72 billion in new debt,
which may start to weigh on prices, with Thursday's sale of $16
billion in new 30-year bonds seen likely the largest test.
Thirty-year bonds have gained from the Fed's Twist program,
where it bought longer-dated bonds and funded purchases with
sales of short-term debt, but that program is set to expire next
month.
The Treasury will also sell $32 billion in three-year notes
on Tuesday and $24 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday.