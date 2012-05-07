* tBenchmark yields dip to 3-month lows overnight
* Greek, French elections raise questions over austerity
policies
* Treasury to auction $72 billion of debt this week
By Burton Frierson
NEW YORK, May 7 U.S. Treasuries rose on Monday,
pushing benchmark yields to three-month lows, after voters in
France and Greece rejected leaders linked to austerity measures
used to fight the euro zone debt crisis.
Bonds came off of their price highs, however, as stock
markets stabilized after their initial bout of fear and
benchmark 10-year Treasuries failed to break through price
resistance at the 1.80 percent level in yields.
The bond market will face further headwinds from the U.S.
Treasury's $72 billion worth of bond sales from Tuesday through
Thursday, which are part of its quarterly debt refunding.
Still, bonds are likely to remain supported. Greece could
face fresh elections in a matter of weeks if its fragmented
political parties can't form a government. France holds
parliamentary elections in June.
"There is more turmoil and uncertainty going on, especially
in Greece, so there is a little flight to quality bid," said
Alan Mittleman, head of global U.S. dollar rates trading at
Societe Generale in New York.
"If no more bad news comes, with supply this week you might
sell off a little but the market is trading a little bit
jittery. It's going to be staying in a relatively tight range
but it seems like yields will keep turning a little bit lower as
the flight to quality bid hits."
The benchmark 10-year note was last trading 6/32
higher in price, pushing yields down to 1.87 percent from
Friday's close of 1.89 percent.
Despite the worries over Europe, trade was fairly calm and
volumes were light, Mittleman said. According to data from ICAP,
volumes were half their recent average as of mid-morning.
But, investors are likely to remain on edge, especially
since Greece's parliament must give approval next month for over
11 billion euros in extra spending cuts for 2013 and 2014 in
exchange for more aid from the European Union and International
Monetary Fund.
Monday's rally pushed 10-year yields down as far as 1.82
percent, their lowest since February 3. The market stopped short
of 1.80 percent, which has proven to be tough resistance in
recent months.
Investors rejected a push through 1.80 percent in
late-January and early-February as well as in December.
The rally over European uncertainty extended gains made on
Friday in the wake of downbeat U.S. jobs data.
The price strength and historically low yields in Treasuries
raised some questions about the strength of demand in the
Treasury auctions this week. The Treasury will sell $32 billion
of 3-year notes on Tuesday, $24 billion of 10-year notes on
Wednesday and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.
The Federal Reserve on Monday is scheduled to buy $1.5
billion to $2 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2036
through February 2042 as part of its latest stimulus program,
which has been nicknamed "Operation Twist."
Ahead of the Fed purchase, 30-year bonds were
trading 12/32 higher in price to yield 3.06 percent, down from
3.08 percent late Friday.