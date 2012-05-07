* Benchmark yields dip to 3-month lows overnight
* Greek, French elections put focus on austerity policies
* Treasury to auction $72 billion of debt this week
By Burton Frierson and Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, May 7 U.S. Treasuries edged higher on
Monday, pushing benchmark yields to three-month lows after
weekend elections in France and Greece cast doubts on those
nations' commitments to austerity measures designed to fight the
euro zone debt crisis.
But bonds pared gains in afternoon trading as stocks rose
modestly and analysts said the knee-jerk reaction to the
elections wore off.
The bond market was also waiting for the U.S. Treasury's $72
billion worth of bond sales from Tuesday through Thursday, which
are part of its quarterly debt refunding.
Volumes were particularly light on Monday, said David Ader,
head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital in Stamford,
Connecticut.
"The community is more neutrally positioned than it was," he
said.
Worries from Europe could continue in coming months, as
Greece could face fresh elections in a matter of weeks if its
fragmented political parties cannot form a government. France,
which on Sunday elected its first Socialist president in 17
years, holds parliamentary elections in June.
"There is more turmoil and uncertainty going on, especially
in Greece, so there is a little flight-to-quality bid," said
Alan Mittleman, head of global U.S. dollar rates trading at
Societe Generale in New York.
"If no more bad news comes, with supply this week you might
sell off a little but the market is trading a little bit
jittery. It's going to be staying in a relatively tight range,
but it seems like yields will keep turning a little bit lower as
the flight-to-quality bid hits."
The benchmark 10-year note last traded 1/32
higher in price, pushing yields down to 1.875 percent from
Friday's close of 1.89 percent.
Despite the worries over Europe, trade was fairly calm and
volumes were light, Mittleman said. According to data from ICAP,
volumes were half their recent average as of mid-morning.
But investors are likely to remain on edge, especially
because Greece's parliament must give approval next month for
over 11 billion euros in extra spending cuts for 2013 and 2014
in exchange for more aid from the European Union and
International Monetary Fund.
Monday's rally pushed 10-year yields down as far as 1.82
percent, their lowest level since Feb. 3. The market stopped
short of 1.80 percent, which has proven to be tough resistance
in recent months.
Investors rejected a push through 1.80 percent in
late-January and early-February as well as in December.
The rally over European uncertainty extended gains made on
Friday in the wake of downbeat U.S. jobs data.
The price strength and historically low yields in Treasuries
raised some questions about the strength of demand in the
Treasury auctions this week. The Treasury will sell $32 billion
of three-year notes on Tuesday, $24 billion of 10-year notes on
Wednesday and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.
The Federal Reserve on Monday is scheduled to buy $1.5
billion to $2 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2036
through February 2042 as part of its latest stimulus program,
which has been nicknamed "Operation Twist."
Ahead of the Fed purchase, 30-year bonds were
trading 12/32 higher in price to yield 3.06 percent, down from
3.08 percent late Friday.