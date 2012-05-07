* Benchmark yields dip to 3-month lows overnight * Greek, French elections put focus on austerity policies * Treasury to auction $72 billion of debt this week By Burton Frierson and Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, May 7 U.S. Treasury debt prices edged up on Monday, pushing benchmark yields to three-month lows after weekend elections in France and Greece added to worries over the euro zone debt crisis and ahead of U.S. debt sales later in the week. But bonds pared gains in late trading as stocks traded near flat and analysts said the initial reaction to the European elections, in which voters cast ballots against leaders linked to deficit-fighting austerity measures, faded. The bond market was also waiting for the U.S. Treasury's $72 billion worth of bond sales from Tuesday through Thursday, part of its quarterly debt refunding. Volumes were especially light on Monday, said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut. "The community is more neutrally positioned than it was," he said. Still, the worries from Europe are likely not over, as Greece could face fresh elections within weeks if its fragmented political parties cannot form a government. France, which on Sunday elected its first Socialist president in 17 years, holds parliamentary elections in June. "There is more turmoil and uncertainty going on, especially in Greece, so there is a little flight-to-quality bid," said Alan Mittleman, head of global U.S. dollar rates trading at Societe Generale in New York. "If no more bad news comes, with supply this week you might sell off a little, but the market is trading a little bit jittery. It's going to be staying in a relatively tight range, but it seems like yields will keep turning a little bit lower as the flight-to-quality bid hits," he added. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note last traded 1/32 higher in price, pushing yields down to 1.877 percent from Friday's close of 1.89 percent. Despite worries over Europe, trade was fairly calm and volumes were light, Mittleman said. But investors are likely to remain on edge, especially because Greece's parliament must give approval next month for over 11 billion euros ($14.35 billion) in extra spending cuts for 2013 and 2014 in exchange for more aid from the European Union and International Monetary Fund. Monday's rally pushed 10-year yields down as far as 1.82 percent, their lowest level since Feb. 3. The market stopped short of 1.80 percent, which has proven to be a tough resistance level in recent months. Investors rejected a push through 1.80 percent in late-January and early-February as well as in December. The rally over European uncertainty extended gains made on Friday in the wake of downbeat U.S. jobs data. The price strength and historically low yields in Treasuries raised some questions about the strength of demand in the Treasury auctions this week. The Treasury will sell $32 billion of three-year notes on Tuesday, $24 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday. The Federal Reserve on Monday is scheduled to buy $1.5 billion to $2 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2036 through February 2042 as part of its latest stimulus program, which has been nicknamed "Operation Twist."