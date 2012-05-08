* Greek Leftists look to renege on bailout deal * U.S. Treasury to auction $32 bln of 3-year notes By Burton Frierson NEW YORK, May 8 U.S. Treasuries rose on Tuesday, pushing benchmark yields to three-month lows, as difficulties of Greek politicians in forming a government suggested markets could be in for weeks of uncertainty over the euro zone debt crisis. Greek leftist Alexis Tsipras began efforts to form a government by renouncing terms of the country's international bailout deal and threatening to nationalize banks. That helped keep safe-haven assets such as Treasuries supported. Greece's pro-bailout parties failed to win a majority in weekend elections, raising doubts the country will meet terms of its bailout, avert bankruptcy and stay in the euro. Markets confronted a long slog of uncertainty since Tsipras' Left Coalition party faced tough odds in forming a government. This left open the prospect of repeat elections in a few weeks. Meanwhile, the approach of a $32 billion auction of three-year notes at 1 p.m. held shorter maturities in check and longer dated debt will face supply pressure due to auctions later in the week. "We're still trying to figure out how to react to the events over the weekend," said Jim Kochan, chief fixed-income strategist at Wells Fargo Advantage Funds in Menomonee Falls, WI. "It's just a continuation of a theme that we've seen for the last year and that is movements in the Treasury market have been dominated by events in Europe." "Unless Europe deteriorates further from here these yields are going to prove to be unsustainably low," said Kochan. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds has $208 billion in assets under management. The benchmark 10-year note was last trading 14/32 higher in price, yielding 1.82 percent. Yields briefly dipped below 1.82 percent, hitting their lowest since early February. This opened the way for a challenge of price resistance at the 1.80 percent level in yields, which has proven to be tough to crack in recent months. Investors rejected a push through 1.80 percent in late-January and early-February as well as in December. Three-year notes prices were little changed, yielding 0.36 percent. The Treasury will also sell $24 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday. Thirty-year bonds were trading 28/32 higher in price to yield 3.01 percent, down from 3.06 percent late Monday. Earlier gains took them up a point in price. Adding slight support to intermediate and longer dated debt, the Federal Reserve bought $4.73 billion of Treasuries maturing between May 2018 and April 2019. The purchases were part of the Fed's on-going stimulus program, which markets refer to as "Operation Twist."